2 men hospitalized following separate Orlando shootings, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two men are recovering after they were shot Monday evening, according to the Orlando Police Department.
Police were first called out to the 3900 block of Columbia Street in reference to a shooting.
Upon arrival, officials said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and he was transported to a hospital.
It is unknown what may have led to the shooting.
Suspect or victim information has yet to be released.
Officials responded to another shooting less than an hour later in the 900 block of West Colonial Drive.
Police said a man was also taken to the hospital in that incident, but have not released information on a potential suspect or the victim.
