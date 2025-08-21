3 rainbow snake sightings recorded in Florida so far

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has confirmed sightings of rainbow snakes in the Florida Panhandle.

The FWC has been asking the public to submit photographs of the rare snakes to help track their locations. This initiative has resulted in dozens of reports, with three confirmed sightings in Wakulla County.

There have not been any recent sightings in Central Florida. The last sighting was in the Ocala National Forest in 2020.

The FWC is asking anyone who sees a rainbow snake to report it online.

The FWC says the snakes are harmless.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group