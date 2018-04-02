  • 3 shot while sitting in car outside Walgreens, Orlando police say

    By: James Tutten , Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are investigating a shooting that injured three people Saturday night, officers said.

    Authorities said three people were shot while sitting in a car at about 9:20 p.m  in the Walgreen's parking lot near the intersection of Kirkman Road and Raleigh Street.

    The three victims were taken to a hospital, and one person is in critical condition, police said.

    Police said they do not believe the shooting was random. 

    The names of those involved have not been released.

    Officers said the investigation is ongoing.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

