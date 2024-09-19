380-acre Apopka golf course for sale as residential, commercial development opportunity

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A shuttered golf course that has been zoned for mixed-use development in Apopka is for sale.

The Errol Estates Golf & Country Club near U.S. Highway 441 and Vick Road is being marketed as a development opportunity with an asking price of $7.5 million.

The property is 380 acres, with marketing materials saying 170 acres are usable, wound through a housing development featuring hundreds of homes. The property is less than five miles from Apopka High School, Apopka Elementary and Apopka Memorial Middle School, and has close access to State Road 429.

