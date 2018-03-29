0 4 of five men arrested in Central Florida stolen firearms bust, ATF says

Four of five men were arrested Thursday in connection with the theft of 150 firearms from stores in and around the Central Florida area, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said.

Authorities said they arrested Richard Jernigan, 30, Robert Tilmon, 31, Raymond Williams, 28, and Jermeil Williams, 28, in connection with the burglaries.

The men were allegedly involved in numerous armed burglaries of firearms and other valuable items for several years, authorities said.

Investigators said they are searching for Kentric Collier, 28, in connection to the case.



“The ATF and the FDLE did a tremendous job in stopping a dangerous gun burglary ring targeting firearms dealers. The charges against these individuals are alarming—stealing guns to sell on our streets. My Office of Statewide Prosecution will aggressively prosecute this case to ensure justice is done,” Attorney General Bondi said.

ATF said officials began investigating burglaries of Federal Firearms Licensees stores in and around the Central Florida area, beginning in late 2016 and into 2017.

“ATF’s primary focus is protecting the public by reducing violent crime”, said Special Agent in Charge Daryl McCrary. “ATF continues to aggressively pursue violent offenders and will continue to protect and serve communities with our law enforcement partners.”

Authorities said that distinguishing characteristics, such as the use of sledgehammers and pry bars to gain entry, aided in the investigation.

The men are believed to be involved in more than five burglaries of gun stores and pawn shops, ATF agents said.

Law enforcement recovered about 35 of the 156 stolen firearms, and most were seized from prohibited individuals involved in previous violent criminal acts, according to ATF.

“This is more than just gun theft, this was an organized group that was targeted federal firearms licensees, stealing these guns and then going out and distributing them on the street,” Danny Banks, FDLE said.

The men are also accused of numerous burglaries, targeting cash, electronics, firearm stores, jewelry, safes, and other valuable items in Orange, Polk, and Seminole counties.



The five men face separate charges, including grand theft of a firearm, grand theft and racketeering.

SAC Danny Banks speaks at an ATF presser on a burglary ring that stole more than 150 guns in C FL. All but one suspect has been caught. pic.twitter.com/1EhhD3gBeI — FDLE (@fdlepio) March 29, 2018

