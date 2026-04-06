4-year-old drowns in community pool in Osceola County, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Osceola County are investigating after a child drowned over the weekend.

Officials said they were alerted about a child who drowned on Sunday, around 5 p.m. at 2730 Semicolon Avenue near Kissimmee.

Deputies said a 4-year-old boy became separated from his family, who are from Georgia, and drowned in the community pool.

Investigators said bystanders had removed the child from the pool and performed CPR until first responders arrived.

The child was taken to Arnold Palmer hospital and later pronounced dead.

Detectives from Osceola County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death.

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