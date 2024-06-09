5 people rescued on a boat off the coast of Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Five people are safely back to shore after being rescued by the US Coast Guard in Port Canaveral.

The Coast Guard saved the five people on Friday about 23 miles offshore.

The coast guard said the group’s boat became disabled, including their onboard communications equipment.

Read: Dive into summer fun at Aquatica Orlando with new nighttime event

Officials said the people on board activated an emergency radio, and their boat was towed back to Jetty Park.

The Coast Guard is reminding all boaters to double-check their safety equipment, especially during summer when conditions can quickly change.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group