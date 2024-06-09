ORLANDO, Fla. — On select nights throughout the summer, visitors can immerse themselves in AquaGlow, a new nighttime swim party that transforms the water park into a neon-lit paradise.

The water park will introduce new attractions and foods for 16 select nights throughout the summer.

Aquatica will transform the water park into a neon paradise with electric tides laser show and illuminating the lazy river.

AquaGlow officials said, “We listened to our guests. All summer long, our guests wanted us to stay open late, and we are going to give them a reason to come back to Aquatica and experience it after hours.”

Read: Applications open for monthly art walk in Ocala

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 45 Dive into summer fun at Aquatica Orlando with new nighttime event (Octavio Torress )

Visitors can float down the Roa’s Rapids and watch projections and immersive light tunnels.

The park will also have a foam party, music throughout the night, and complimentary soft drinks.

The water park said the event will have a limited capacity that will reduce wait times at attractions.

Read: Orlando Auto Museum giving a BOGO for Fathers on Father’s day

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group