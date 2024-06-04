5 tropical waves being monitored in the Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — The tropical wave train is in full swing.
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring five tropical waves in the Atlantic Ocean as of Tuesday.
But as certified meteorologist Brian Shields said, this is a common pattern during hurricane season.
“As we get deeper into the month, there is a higher likelihood that some will start to develop,” he said. “As of now, there no signs of development.”
The first named storm of the season will be called “Alberto.”
