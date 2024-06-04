5 tropical waves being monitored in the Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — The tropical wave train is in full swing.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring five tropical waves in the Atlantic Ocean as of Tuesday.

But as certified meteorologist Brian Shields said, this is a common pattern during hurricane season.

Read: Watch ‘Predicting the Path’ at 8 p.m. Tuesday on Channel 9

“As we get deeper into the month, there is a higher likelihood that some will start to develop,” he said. “As of now, there no signs of development.”

The first named storm of the season will be called “Alberto.”

Photos: What will the 2024 hurricane names be?

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 26 Hurricane season names These are the names for storms that develop during the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season. (WFTV.com News Staff)

Click here to see the other names selected for this season.

Join Channel 9′s team of meteorologists Tuesday evening for the Severe Weather Center 9 special “Predicting the Path.”

We will will go in-depth into everything your family needs to know this hurricane season and how to prepare for it.

Read: Florida’s 2-week hurricane sales tax holiday begins this weekend

Watch it at 8 p.m. Tuesday on Channel 9. Click here to read more.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Watch ‘Predicting the Path’ at 8 p.m. on Channel 9 Join Channel 9′s team of meteorologists Tuesday evening for its Severe Weather Center 9 special “Predicting the Path.” (WFTV)

©2024 Cox Media Group