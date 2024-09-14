$5K reward offered for information in fatal shooting of teen in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help solving a teenager’s murder.

Deputies responded to the 1800 block of Americana Boulevard near Rio Grande Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, for reports of a shooting.

They arrived to find 17-year-old Arthy Sony Cetoute suffering from gunshot wounds.

Cetoute was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He died from his injuries two days later.

Investigators are now asking for help tracking down Cetoute’s killer.

They’re urging anyone with information that may help the investigation to call Central Florida Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

Tips can also be submitted online here.

Crimeline callers are able to remain anonymous and could become eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 if the information they provide leads directly to an arrest.

