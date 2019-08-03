  • 6-year-old boy drowns in wave pool at Daytona Beach water park, officials say

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A 6-year-old boy has died Saturday after drowning at the Daytona Lagoon water park in Daytona Beach, officials said.

    A spokesperson for Daytona Lagoon said the boy was taken to Halifax Hospital around 12:45 p.m. after he was found in a wave pool.

    Related Headlines

    CPR was performed by lifeguards but the boy died on his way to the hospital, officials said.

    TRENDING NOW:

    “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family right now,” said Tyler Currie, general manager of Daytona Lagoon. “This is a tragedy that leaves us all with heavy hearts.”

    “We are completing a thorough review of the incident and cooperating with local authorities, as the safety of our guests is and remains a top priority,” Currie said. 

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories