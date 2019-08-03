6-year-old boy drowns in wave pool at Daytona Beach water park, officials say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A 6-year-old boy has died Saturday after drowning at the Daytona Lagoon water park in Daytona Beach, officials said.
A spokesperson for Daytona Lagoon said the boy was taken to Halifax Hospital around 12:45 p.m. after he was found in a wave pool.
CPR was performed by lifeguards but the boy died on his way to the hospital, officials said.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family right now,” said Tyler Currie, general manager of Daytona Lagoon. “This is a tragedy that leaves us all with heavy hearts.”
“We are completing a thorough review of the incident and cooperating with local authorities, as the safety of our guests is and remains a top priority,” Currie said.
