66 officers have died this year, highlighting risk to law enforcement nationwide

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Officer Down Memorial Page (ODMP) shares that 66 police officers have lost their lives while serving this year, reminding us of the ongoing sacrifices and risks faced by law enforcement across the country.

Over the past year, 167 officers lost their lives in the line of duty and since 2015, the number of deaths has reached 1,873. These numbers highlight the risks that come with police work and the sacrifices officers make nationwide.

“When a police officer is killed, it’s not an agency that loses an officer, it’s an entire nation,” said Chris Cosgriff, founder of the Officer Down Memorial Page.

Officer Down Memorial Page is a tribute to officers who have lost their lives, offering a way to honor their service and sacrifice. It also brings attention to the dangers of policing and the importance of support for officers and their families.

The statistics from the Officer Down Memorial Page remind us of the real dangers police officers face every day and highlight how important their hard work is to keeping our communities safe.

