Florida Puerto Rican Parade and Festival 2026 marks 10 years in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The 2026 Florida Puerto Rican Parade and Festival is exactly one month away.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of celebrating Puerto Rican culture in downtown Orlando.

The theme for the 2026 event is “Building the future in Puerto Rico.”

All the festivities for the 2026 event will be dedicated to the town of Yabucoa.

Yabucoa is known for its beautiful beaches and historic sugar industry.

Ralph Morales, the Florida Puerto Rican Parade chairperson, said the event has a purpose beyond the celebration. “The parade is not just a parade where you go march and viva pr, you soy boricua...the parade has a symbolic impact which is to bring attention to our community,” Morales said.

Parade organizers stated they want to highlight economic opportunities on the island through the event. The goal is to inspire entrepreneurs to invest in Puerto Rico.

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