Florida lawmakers fail to pass ‘Ya-Ya Alert’ school safety bill

ORLANDO, Fla. — A school safety bill named after a 9-year-old shooting victim from Orange County failed to pass a Florida Senate committee.

The “Ya-Ya Alert” bill will not become law during the current legislative session following the committee’s decision.

The proposed legislation would require schools and childcare centers to receive timely alerts regarding nearby threats.

The measure is named in honor of T’yonna Major, who was one of three victims shot and killed in a mass shooting in Pine Hills in 2023.

The bill failed to advance out of the Senate committee during the current legislative session.

As a result, the proposal will remain on hold for at least another year before it can be considered for law again.

The measure specifically focuses on a notification system to ensure childcare centers and schools are informed about active threats occurring in their vicinity.

Supporters of the “Ya-Ya Alert” bill stated they plan to reintroduce the legislation next year.

The future version of the bill is expected to include several adjustments to its original language.

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