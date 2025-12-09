66-Year-Old Marathon man uses umbrella in violent Home Depot choke attack

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — A 66-year-old man from Marathon, Florida was arrested after allegedly hitting and choking another man with an umbrella at a Home Depot store.

Roman Rodriguez was charged with aggravated battery following the incident, which occurred after a dispute over a shopping cart striking his truck.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Home Depot at approximately 8:15 a.m. after receiving reports of the altercation. According to the arrest report, the victim, a 54-year-old male, claimed Rodriguez nearly hit him with his truck as he exited the store, leading to a verbal dispute.

The victim reportedly pushed a shopping cart into Rodriguez’s truck, which investigators say led to the confrontation inside the store, near the self-checkout stations.

Deputies stated that Rodriguez grabbed a nearby umbrella upon entering the store and used it to strike the victim in the head and perform a ‘rear-naked choke,’ a Brazilian jiu-jitsu move, temporarily preventing the victim from breathing.

Rodriguez was taken to jail following the incident.

