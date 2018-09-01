68-year-old woman sexually battered while walking along Volusia County beach, deputies say

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - A 68-year-old woman was sexually battered while walking along a Volusia County beach early Friday morning, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The woman was walking alone along the stretch of beach between the Dunlawton Avenue and the El Portal beach approaches in Daytona Beach Shores between 5:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. when someone knocked her unconscious, deputies said.
When the woman regained consciousness, she told authorities her clothes were missing from the waist down.
She went to the Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety to report what happened, after which she was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center in Port Orange to be treated.
A medical examination found evidence the woman had been sexually battered, deputies said.
Deputies are still searching for a suspect.
Authorities did not give a description of the suspect.
No further information is available at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 888-277-TIPS.
