70-year-old man with early-onset Alzheimer's disease missing in Apopka, police say

APOPKA, Fla. - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 70-year-old man with early-onset Alzheimer's disease.
Rafael Irizarry was last seen by his roommate around 9 p.m. Monday in the area of Piedmont Oaks Drive, police said.
He drives a 2004 blue Nissan Frontier pickup truck with Florida license plate HXGA66.
Irizarry last spoke to his roommate around 7 p.m. on Tuesday and said he was possibly near Lee Vista Road in Orlando.
He is described as being a white male with gray hair, who 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighs about 160 pounds. It is unknown what clothes he was last wearing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Apopka Police Department at 407-703-1757 or their local law enforcement agency.
