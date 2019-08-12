76 arrested in Volusia County sexual offender, predator compliance operation

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Seventy-six people were arrested during an operation aimed at enforcing registration laws on sexual offenders and predators, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies said the initiative, dubbed Operation Neptune, began May 1 and ended last week.
Investigators said they conducted checks on more than 800 of the more than 1,000 sexual offenders and predators who live in Volusia County.
"We have a registration system for a reason," Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said in a statement. "We need to know where sex offenders and predators are living in our community, what vehicles they drive and whether they’re complying with the conditions of their release."
The U.S. Marshals Service and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement assisted in the operation.
