8-year-old bitten by shark while snorkeling in Florida Keys

KEY LARGO, Fla. — An 8-year-old was hospitalized after being bitten by a shark in the Florida Keys.

The incident happened on Labor Day afternoon as the child was snorkeling off Key Largo.

The child was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami for treatment.

Officials have not yet released the child’s current condition following the bite.

The U.S. Coast Guard and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are investigating the incident.

