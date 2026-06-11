Orange City to improve parking and stormwater management near City Hall

ORANGE CITY, Fla. — The construction of the 220 E. Graves Ave. Parking Lot & Drainage Improvements Project in Orange City is scheduled to start in early August.

The stormwater project includes installing drainage inlets, manholes, and culverts to improve stormwater runoff management in the area.

The project aims to create more convenient parking near City Hall, enhance stormwater management and accessibility, and upgrade utility infrastructure to better serve the community.

The project involves building a new asphalt parking lot with 20 parking spaces. Additionally, paving upgrades will be carried out on part of Albertus Way.

Orange City shares that the project, with a budget of $307,274, is partly supported by a generous $293,000 Community Development Block Grant.

Additional project updates will be provided as construction approaches.

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