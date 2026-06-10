Lake Brantley murder plot suspect faces charges in a separate FDLE child exploitation case

LAKE BRANTLEY, Fla. — A teenager already facing charges in the alleged Lake Brantley High School murder plot is now accused of possessing child sexual abuse material, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

FDLE announced the arrest of 15-year-old Isabelle Valdez of Altamonte Springs on 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.

Investigators state that the agency’s Cybercrime Task Force began an investigation in February 2026 after the Altamonte Springs Police Department reported finding a video of child sexual abuse on Valdez’s cellphone.

FDLE secured a search warrant and performed a forensic examination of the device. Agents reported discovering multiple video files showing the sexual abuse of children, including some featuring victims as young as three years old.

At the time the arrest affidavit was filed, Valdez had already been detained on unrelated charges connected to the high-profile Lake Brantley High School murder plot case.

Valdez remains held at the Seminole County Jail. The case is being prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office for Florida’s 18th Judicial Circuit.

FDLE said the investigation remains active.

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