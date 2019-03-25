0 80-year-old man shot during attempted carjacking in Leesburg, police say

LEESBURG, Fla. - An 80-year-old man was shot Monday during an attempted carjacking outside a Leesburg Save-a-Lot, police said.

The shooting happened at the Southside Plaza on 14 Street, police said.

Police said a man tried to carjack the victim, and when the victim didn't cooperate, the gunman opened fire.

"The suspect demanded the victim’s keys and car. When the victim refused, the suspect shot the victim at least one time in the leg and fled the area on foot," a news release said.

“Good Samaritans rushed over to help the victim, who was shot in the leg. Police say they used a belt as a tourniquet to try to stop the bleeding,” Channel 9 reporter Myrt Price said.

The victim was flown to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

Neither the condition nor the name of the victim have been released.

"The suspect was described as a thin black male in his late 20s to early 30s, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, wearing a gray hoodie, white tank top, black/gray camo shorts and black shoes," the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

