Deltona man dies after being shot by friend during argument over a woman, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. — A man shot by his friend in Deltona last Wednesday has died from his injuries, according to deputies.

The suspect, Thomas Calderon, turned himself in the day after the shooting, which occurred during an argument over a woman.

Channel Nine was there as deputies and a SWAT team surrounded the home on Flagami Terrace where the shooting took place before eventually entering the premises.

Authorities have not said whether additional charges will be filed following the victim’s death.

