Federal charges filed against two Tampa men for violent home invasion

TAMPA, Fla. — Two Tampa men have been indicted on federal charges after prosecutors said they forced their way into an apartment, pointed guns at the occupants and zip-tied the victims’ hands behind their backs.

Jay El Wilburn, 47, and Alvaughn Parker, 27, are charged with conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, robbery, using a firearm during a violent crime and possessing a firearm as convicted felons.

According to the indictment, the men entered the apartment Jan. 20 and threatened several people, including a 13-year-old child. Prosecutors said they stole cash, controlled substances, firearms, jewelry and other property before fleeing.

Federal agents searched Wilburn’s home Feb. 2 and recovered a loaded Taurus .380-caliber pistol allegedly used during the robbery.

Wilburn faces a minimum of 25 years and up to life in federal prison if convicted. Parker faces a minimum of seven years and up to life.

An indictment is only a formal accusation. Both men are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

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