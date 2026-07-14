Charges dropped in Central Florida shooting, advocacy group demands transparency

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Central Florida advocacy group is calling for greater transparency after prosecutors dropped all charges against a man accused in a 2023 shooting outside Dezerland Park that killed a 14-year-old boy and injured two other young people.

Let Your Voice Be Heard, Inc. said the State Attorney’s Office filed a notice of nolle prosequi Monday, formally ending the prosecution of Jasper Rollins II.

Rollins had been charged as an adult with second-degree murder with a firearm and two counts of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm with a firearm.

The April 2023 shooting killed Trevon Robinson, 14. The organization said Christian Whittaker suffered life-changing injuries that reportedly left him using a wheelchair.

The group said it supports the victims’ families and wants officials to explain why the case could not move forward.

“Families who have lost loved ones or watched their children survive life-changing violence deserve transparency, accountability, and a justice system that does everything within its lawful authority to pursue the truth,” Executive Director Miles Mulrain Jr. said.

Let Your Voice Be Heard acknowledged that prosecutors must base criminal cases on admissible evidence but said families deserve a clear explanation of what prevented the prosecution from continuing.

The organization said it is planning future public actions and is encouraging local media outlets to continue seeking answers from officials.

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