80-year-old Orange County man indicted in wife’s murder

ORLANDO, Fla. — A grand jury has indicted an 80-year-old Orange County man accused of shooting and killing his wife following an argument.

According to investigators, William Simmons is charged in connection with the death of his wife, Nancy Simmons.

Court documents and the arrest report state that Simmons admitted to shooting his wife.

Authorities say he told investigators he could no longer cope with Nancy Simmons’ dementia.

A grand jury recently returned an indictment against Simmons, moving the case forward in court.

Simmons remains jailed without bond.

His arraignment is scheduled for later this month.

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