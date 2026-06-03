81st Citrus Bowl on Channel 9 set for January 2 at Camping World Stadium

ORLANDO, Fla. — As Camping World Stadium undergoes a $400 million renovation, the downtown Orlando venue will still host their bowl games in December of 2026 and January of 2027.

The Citrus Bowl, Pop-Tarts Bowl and Florida Classic will all take place with a reduced capacity as construction continues.

The 81st Citrus Bowl will take place on Saturday, January 2 of 2027 at Camping World Stadium on Channel 9. Kickoff has been set for noon.

The Pop-Tarts Bowl will take place on Tuesday, December 29 at 5:30 on ESPN.

The Florida Blue Florida Classic has been set for Saturday, November 21 at 3:30 on ESPN+.

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