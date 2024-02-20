The 9-5 workday is now a myth for many workers — and it’s affecting productivity

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Half of employees don’t take breaks during their workday because a majority of them feel pressured to work without stopping, according to a new survey of 10,000 desk workers.

Slack’s Workforce Index also found 37% of workers surveyed were logging on to work outside of their company’s standard hours at least once a week. Those that ended up working after hours had 20% lower productivity scores than those who logged off at the end of a standard day.

Workers who routinely work after hours because they feel pressured to do so also reported more than twice the work-related stress, twice the burnout and much lower satisfaction scores with their working environment, the Slack survey found. On the other hand, those who work outside of standard hours because they choose to reported no negative impacts and even slight increases in productivity scores.

