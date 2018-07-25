0 9 facts about peacocks; why you're probably calling them the wrong thing

As residents in Orlando's Colonialtown North neighborhood express concern over as many as 30 peacocks roaming free, Central Florida is giving new attention to the classically colorful creatures.

Here are nine facts about the birds you may not know:

1. What’s in a name?

According to National Geographic, the term “peacock” is commonly referred to birds of both sexes. But technically, only males are peacocks. Females are peahens and together, they are called peafowl.

2. What about a party of peacocks?

A group of peacocks is known as a muster.

3. Peacocks – sorry, peafowl – don’t play well with others.

They may be pretty and colorful, but National Geographic said they don’t mix well with other domestic birds.

4. Is blue your color?

According to National Geographic, blue (or Indian) peafowl, which are normally the most admired, most commonly live in India and Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, green peafowl are found in Java and Myanmar.

5. Do these feathers make me look fat?

In the world of blue (Indian) peafowl, colors are a big deal. According to the San Diego Zoo, blue peacocks (we mean males here) have very flashy feathers with a bright blue head and neck to attract a mate. Meanwhile, blue peahens (the females) are more muddled brown by comparison so that predators can’t see them while incubating her eggs. (see below)

Also, apparently peahens seem to prefer males with the longest trains and biggest displays.

6. Shake your tail feather?

Time to clear up a common misconception: The blue peacock’s fabulous feathers are NOT their tails. According to the San Diego Zoo, those long feathers are the male’s tail “coverts,” or the feathers that cover the base of the tail.

7. With age comes beauty.

The peacock’s colorful train starts to come in around his second year, but hits its maximum splendor at about five or six years of age, according to the San Diego Zoo.

8. Peacocks = prey?

Blue peacocks have a hard time avoiding predators such as mongooses, jungle cats, stray dogs, leopards and tigers because they stand out so much, says the San Diego Zoo. The good thing, though, is if a predator grabs a peacock’s train, the long feathers pull out easily and the peacock can fly away.

9. Peacocks = pray?

Peacocks are mentioned in the Bible as one of the most precious items brought from Asia by King Solomon’s ships. Meanwhile, the Indian (blue) peafowl is the national bird of India and is protected in that country. And to Hindus, according to the San Diego Zoo, the peafowl is a sacred bird with the spots on its train symbolizing the eyes of the gods.

