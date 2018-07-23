0 Some Colonialtown residents cry fowl over noisy peacocks

ORLANDO, Fla. - As many as 30 peacocks roam free in the Colonialtown North neighborhood near downtown Orlando.

Some residents said the colorful birds add a nice touch to the neighborhood, but the creatures are ruffling the feathers of other neighbors, who said the birds cause backups on North Bumby Avenue, because drivers stop to photograph them or to avoid striking them.

Resident Dennis Delia said one of his neighbors breeds the birds and sells their feathers and eggs. He said he has spotted the birds in his trees at night.

"The neighborhood is just outraged," he said. "Every morning at 4:30, it sounds like somebody's strangling a baby outside your bedroom window."

Resident Mary Alexander said she enjoys watching the birds stroll the neighborhood.

"A lot of people really care about them, and they love them," she said. "They're beautiful, and they're exotic, and they deserve to be there."

Alexander said she was devastated to learn that someone might have used fireworks or a flare gun to kill five of them.

"(The birds' owner) stopped me and said, 'Did you hear the banging the other night? We had five peacocks that were shot out of the tree,'" she said.

Delia said he doesn't want the birds to be harmed, but he isn't surprised that it happened.

Channel 9's Lauren Seabrook visited the owner's home, which was decorated with feathers and signs, but no one answered the door.

The city of Orlando said there isn't a city ordinance protecting peafowl or regulating their existence in city limits.

The Orlando Police Department said no one filed a report about the five peacocks being killed.

Orlando residents believe one of their neighbors killed 5 peacocks with fireworks or a flare gun. Some love having the birds around, while others say they need to go! The problems up to 30 are causing around a few homes on @WFTV at 5:15. pic.twitter.com/DyYAxMA3hl — Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) July 23, 2018

