0 9 facts about the UCF Knights

ORLANDO, Fla. - The University of Central Florida, which opened in 1968 as Florida Technological University, has a fascinating history for such a relatively young football program.

Read nine facts about the UCF Knights below:

1. The Citronaut, a cross between an astronaut and an orange, and Vincent the Vulture were two of the school's early mascots.

2. Knightro debuted as the school's athletic mascot in 1994. Click here to read more about the history of UCF's mascots.

3. UCF's football team was launched in 1979.

4. There are 120 students from 16 states and Washington, D.C., listed on the UCF football roster. Click here to learn more about each player.

5. The Knights played home games at the Citrus Bowl, now known as Camping World Stadium, near downtown Orlando from 1979 to 2006.

6. The on-campus Bright House Networks Stadium, now known as Spectrum Stadium, opened Sept. 15, 2007. It seats 44,206 people.

7. The stadium is nicknamed "the Bounce House," because the venue vibrates when fans jump in unison to Zombie Nation's "Kernkraft 400." See a video of that below:

8. The Knights have won six division titles and six conference championships and have made 10 postseason appearances.

9. The team had a 25-game winning streak, but the Louisiana State University Tigers snapped it on New Year's Day with a 40-32 win at the 2019 Fiesta Bowl.

