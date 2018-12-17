0 911 calls released in Lake Brantley code red drill mishap

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - Channel 9 obtained records of 911 calls from concerned parents about an unannounced code red drill at Lake Brantley High School 11 days ago.

School officials said there were no problems with the drill, but what followed was a series of missteps that caused chaos among students and staff members.

Many students and staff members believed there was a real code red following the drill, officials said.

Thirty-four parents and others called 911 asking authorities to clarify what was happening at the school.

Cellphone video captured the panic as students stampeded out of the cafeteria, fearing an active shooter was on campus.

School officials said a student took a picture of a code red message on a teacher’s cellphone and posted the message an hour after an unannounced code red drill had been conducted.

At the same time, a school administrator announced on an intercom that the code red alert was merely a drill, but some students only heard the words "code red," officials said.

School officials said there was construction going on at the school as well as a news helicopter flying overhead because of the drill.

Students and teachers began to text parents and loved ones, fearing for their lives, Channel 9 learned.

Caller: “I don't know if you can tell me, my daughter is kind of messaging me. Is there something going on at Lake Brantley High School?”

Dispatcher: “It was an unannounced code red drill. It was just a drill. It was just a practice drill for procedures for a code red.”

Caller: “OK, and you would have the security guards walking around on walkie talkies walking through the hallways and helicopters and that stuff?”

Dispatcher: “Yeah, we got information there was a news helicopter there. There was some information at the start that it was an actual code red.”

Last week, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office suspended both announced and unannounced code red drills until further notice as the school district works on training school administrators on how to send out advance warning about a code red drill to the community.

