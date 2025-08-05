Orlando doctor sentenced to 12 years for wife’s death in Windermere

ORLANDO, Fla. — Thomas Wentzell, MD, has pleaded no contest to charges related to his wife Linda Wentzell’s death and received a 12-year prison sentence.

Wentzell was taken into custody by the Windermere Police Department after an investigation into the death of his wife, who was discovered dead at their home on Magnolia Street on December 2.

“It’s a very quiet community. The only arguments that I’ve ever heard has came out of that house,” said a neighbor of the Wentzells.

Officers arrived at the Wentzell residence around 1:30 a.m. and discovered Linda Wentzell unresponsive. Thomas Wentzell was the sole person present in the home at that time.

Authorities observed discrepancies in Wentzell’s initial interview statements, leading to additional scrutiny.

On the morning of his arrest, Wentzell reached out to the Ocoee Police Department, revealing his suicidal thoughts and admitting to the murder of his wife.

He was subsequently detained and taken to the Orange County Jail.

Wentzell’s sentence accounts for 245 days already served and mandates a payment of $518 in court costs.

