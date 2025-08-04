Teen visiting Central Florida texted for help before going missing, family says

MIMS, Fla. — A teenager’s family is searching for him in Brevard County after he went missing on Friday.

Giovonni Pelletier, 18, was last seen traveling from North Carolina to Brevard County to visit relatives there. However, his family has not heard from him since earlier that day and believes he never made it to his destination.

“We’re just hoping to find him. We don’t care about anything other than finding him,” said Morgan Hull, Pelletier’s cousin. “Literally nothing else matters to us. We just want him to come home.”

Family members and volunteers searched along Hammock Road in Mims Monday as part of the ongoing efforts to locate Pelletier.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported that Pelletier left Englewood around 1:30 a.m. Friday, traveling north on Interstate 75 with his cousins.

According to his cousins, Pelletier began to act erratically before exiting the vehicle and walking away near State Road 70. Around the same time, he texted his mother and other family members asking for help.

Tiarra Hadley, another cousin, expressed the family’s desire for Pelletier’s safe return, saying, “We just want him to come home. If anybody knows anything, just tell us, let us know something.”

Hadley also dismissed the idea that Pelletier left on his own, saying, “He didn’t leave on his own. He would have called his mother.”

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is involved in the investigation, as investigators in Charlotte County requested the agency to make contact with some people locally to obtain basic information.

Pelletier was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black pants and red shoes.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office nonemergency line at 941-639-2101.

