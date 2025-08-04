Teen disappears while going to visit family in Brevard County, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida law enforcement said a teenager was reported missing while he was going to visit family in Brevard County.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the disappearance of 18-year-old Giovonni Pelletier.

Deputies said Pelletier went missing after leaving a family vacation in Englewood around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Pelletier was reportedly traveling north on I-75 with his cousins when he began acting erratically and exited the vehicle near State Road 70 in Manatee County.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said it is working collaboratively with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office to locate Pelletier.

Authorities are urging anyone with information on Pelletier’s whereabouts to contact their non-emergency number at (941) 639-2101.

