AAA: ‘Big drop’ in oil prices could continue to push down cost of gas

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you plan to fill up your gas tank Monday, you’ll find better news at the pump.

AAA said Florida’s gas prices are back on the decline.

The auto club said the state average on Sunday was $3.40 per gallon.

On Monday, it dropped to $3.38.

It’s a contrast to the price rise motorists saw early last week that landed gas at $3.55 a gallon, on average.

AAA said The Sunshine State has seen about a 9-cent drop over the past 5 days, and believes the price improvements could continue.

“Gas prices could move even lower, after a big drop in oil prices last week,” AAA’s Mark Jenkins said.

“Recent fuel reports show China’s crude oil imports are declining. This has driven prices lower, on concerns that global fuel demand is softening,” he added.

In Central Florida, Lake County showed the lowest average price on Monday at $3.30 per gallon. Flagler County posted the highest price at $4.46 per gallon.

