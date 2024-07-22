AAA: ‘Erratic’ gas prices see quick drop for now in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — AAA is reporting a noticeable price improvement at the pump.

The auto club said the cost of gas plummeted 18 cents per gallon over a 10-day span.

On Sunday, the state average fell to $3.36 per gallon, down 15 cents from one week earlier.

Monday brought another penny price break for motorists.

That’s nearly 30 cents less than the state’s 2024 highest posted price per gallon on May 3.

“Futures prices have fallen the past two weeks to the lowest levels in more than a month,” AAA’s Mark Jenkins said.

“This lowered the cost of gasoline production. However, Florida gas prices have been erratic this summer and an early week rally is not out of the question.”

Here in Central Florida, Lake County boasted the lowest average price per gallon Monday at $3.23. Flagler County posted the highest, at $3.49.

AAA Florida average gas prices (AAA)

