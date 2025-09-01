AAA to launch e-bike safety campaign in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — AAA is set to launch a new e-bike safety and e-scooter campaign called Safe Streets for Small Wheels this week.

The campaign aims to address the growing risks associated with e-bikes and scooters, while promoting safer road-sharing practices across Central Florida.

AAA’s initiative comes in response to increasing concerns about the safety of e-bike and scooter users on the roads. The campaign will focus on educating both riders and drivers about best practices for sharing the road safely.

The official launch will be announced at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the University of Central Florida.

