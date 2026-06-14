AAU Junior Volleyball National Championships return to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) will host its annual Junior Volleyball National Championships from June 16 to July 10 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando.

The tournament, known as the world’s biggest volleyball event, is expected to attract nearly 80,000 athletes and around 300,000 spectators to Central Florida. Organizers estimate the event will create over $760 million in economic benefits for the area.

Around 6,000 girls’ and boys’ teams from across the U.S. and some international locations will compete in age groups from 10U to 18U. The event will crown 76 national champions during its 24-day duration..

The championships have been held in Orlando for years and set a record in 2025 as the largest sporting event ever hosted at the Orange County Convention Center.

Alongside the competition, the AAU will collaborate with the Side-Out Foundation via its AAU Cares program to fund breast cancer research. Participants will be invited to wear pink to show support for the “Dig Pink” campaign.

Championship matches will be streamed live and available on replay through the AAU’s streaming platform, AAU+.

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