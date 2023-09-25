ABC Fine Wine & Spirits owners buy property in Winter Park

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A property along West Fairbanks Avenue in Winter Park has sold to an entity registered to the owners of Orlando-based ABC Fine Wine & Spirits.

Orange County records show Jess and Betsey Bailes Family Partnership LLLP paid $2.05 million for the 0.33-acre property at 1936 W. Fairbanks Ave.

The Bailes family owns the national chain of liquor stores, which was founded locally, and Jess Bailes is the company’s executive vice president. The entity also shares an address with ABC Fine Wine & Spirit’s Orlando headquarters, per Florida records.

