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ABC pulls ‘The Bachelorette’ season amid domestic violence allegations

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
98th Academy Awards - Arrivals FILE - Taylor Frankie Paul appears at the Oscars in Los Angeles on March 15, 2026. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) (Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — ABC will not air “The Bachelorette” as was previously planned, the network announced on Thursday.

The season, starring “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star Taylor Frankie Paul, was set to premiere on Sunday evening on WFTV.

“In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of ‘The Bachelorette’ at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family,” the network said in a statement.

The season came under controversy earlier this week when police confirmed a domestic violence investigation surrounding Paul, 31, and the father of her youngest child, Dakota Mortensen, 33.

On Thursday, TMZ released video that showed a 2023 incident between Paul and Mortensen, in which she threw a chair at him, which also hit her oldest child. Following that incident, she was arrested and later released.

ABC officials say this video’s release prompted their decision not to move forward with the season.

It’s unclear what will air in place of “The Bachelorette” on Sunday night.

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Carl-Max Millionard

Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Carl-Max Millionard is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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