Accident on I-4 east shuts down traffic

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are responding to an accident on I-4 eastbound heading out of Orlando that is snarling Friday night traffic.

All I-4 eastbound lanes are shut down at Princeton Street due to the crash. The on-ramp from Princeton Street to I-4 Eastbound is also closed.

Orlando police officers are on scene.

Commuters are being encouraged to find an alternate route if they’re heading out.

Channel 9 has a crew on the scene to gather more details. Check back later for updates.

