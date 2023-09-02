Accident on I-4 east shuts down traffic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are responding to an accident on I-4 eastbound heading out of Orlando that is snarling Friday night traffic.

All I-4 eastbound lanes are shut down at Princeton Street due to the crash. The on-ramp from Princeton Street to I-4 Eastbound is also closed.

Orlando police officers are on scene.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Right now, all lanes on I-4 Eastbound are shut down at Princeton Street due to a traffic crash. The on-ramp from Princeton Street to I-4 Eastbound is also closed. Orlando Police officers are currently on scene. We will update you once the lanes re-open. pic.twitter.com/xhqJDySOZa — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) September 2, 2023

Commuters are being encouraged to find an alternate route if they’re heading out.

Channel 9 has a crew on the scene to gather more details. Check back later for updates.

