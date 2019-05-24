0 Accused Daytona Beach serial rapist facing more charges of sexual assault, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Police said another woman has come forward to accuse a suspected serial rapist of attacking and assaulting her in Daytona Beach.

Investigators said the woman told them Markeith Martin also choked and beat her.

Martin now has a total of seven charges and four separate cases.

In this new case, he's charged with felony battery and sexual battery with injuries.

According to an arrest report, the alleged victim told police she was sexually assaulted in the woods in April.

She told police Martin choked her prior to the assault, leaving her in and out of consciousness, and she “felt like she was dying.”

In the police report, the woman said she met Martin two days prior to meeting up and going to a party with him.

At the party, she told detectives she was choked after Martin accused her of being too flirty.

In the past, Daytona Beach police said Martin raped at least five different women and is a danger to the community.

The Daytona Beach Police Chief called Martin a serial rapist, saying “he was hunting women and attacking them.”

Police said in a press conference that Martin confessed in prior cases using similar methods to sexually assault women.

Police said they're looking to see if there are more victims.

