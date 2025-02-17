Accused killer of 85-year-old Orlando woman to be arraigned Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man accused of a violent home invasion that led to an Orlando woman’s death is expected in court on Monday.

Ronald Davis, 55, has been held without bond at the Orange County jail since he was arrested on Feb. 7.

The family of Lucy Pat Curl joined hundreds of churchgoers on Sunday at the First Baptist Church of Orlando to celebrate the life and legacy the 85-year-old left behind.

“Mom taught us what it was like to be a Christian. Not just talking about it but living it out,” said Philip Curl, Lucy Pat’s son, as his family shared memories.

According to the church’s pastor, Curl spent more than 50 years working for and with her community, leaving a mark on her church.

“She taught us about putting other people first before ourselves,” said Philip. “Every person she met was important, and she considered them to be her own personal mission field.”

Curl leaves behind more than 10 grandkids and even great-grandkids, many of whom also join the ceremony over the weekend.

“No matter where we were in the world when we were with her, it meant that we were home,” said Curl’s granddaughter Rebeca.

Curl was by herself at home on Jan. 31 when, according to Orlando police, Davis knocked on her door, claiming he was a community services officer.

Days later, OPD arrested him sleeping in a shed near the woman’s home.

“If this gentleman only knew who she was,” said Pastor David Uth during service.

The victim spent several days in hospital in critical condition after, according to OPD, she was beaten in the head.

Curl died on February 5th, and now Ronald Davis, who initially only had burglary charges, now faces first-degree murder.

“No one is beyond His love,” said Philip. “If He can forgive that much, we need to forgive each other as well. Maybe that was the last lesson she taught us.”

His arraignment is set for 8:30 a.m. at the Orange County Jail.

