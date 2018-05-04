Accused Winter Park caregiver killer wants evidence sealed

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man accused of killing a caretaker in Winter Park will appear in court Friday.
Scott Nelson, 54, faces charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping with a weapon, burglary and carjacking, among other charges, in the September death of Jennifer Lynn Fulford, Winter Park police said. He is being jailed without bail.
Deputies said Fulford's body was dumped in west Orange County. At the time, Nelson had recently been released from prison after serving time for a bank robbery in Daytona Beach.
A court hearing will be held at 1:30 p.m. to discuss what documents involving Fulford’s homicide will be kept confidential. Watch the court hearing here when it begins.
The public defender wants any statements related to Nelson’s confession sealed. That could include statements he made about any other possible crimes.
WFTV Channel 9’s Shannon Butler reported Thursday about Nelson writing a letter to Judge Keith White confessing that he’s a serial killer and that he’s robbed banks without ever being caught.
