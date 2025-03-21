Acting ICE director to address undocumented immigrant removals in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will hold a press conference in Orlando at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Acting Director Todd Lyons will join state and local law enforcement officials at the Florida Highway Patrol office to discuss their efforts to remove undocumented immigrants in Florida and across the nation.

He will also address the arrest of a Venezuelan citizen with a gang affiliation.

So far, more than 700 undocumented immigrants have been arrested in Florida.

Lyons is in Orlando for the annual police chiefs conference.

