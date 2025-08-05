Active tropics and wet weather, tracking potential storm threats along the Southeast Coast

ORLANDO, Fla. — As the local area experiences a wetter rain pattern this week, the tropics remain active with Storm Dexter moving away in the north Atlantic and another area potentially threatening the Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina coast by late this week.

Channel 9 is tracking two areas in the tropics, with one smaller system off the east coast that could pose a threat to the southeastern U.S. coastline.

