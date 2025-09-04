Adoption fees temporarily slashed at Orange County Animal Services

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County Animal Services is having a flash sale until Friday where adoption fees are reduced from $80 to $10.

The shelter says the sale is due to an influx of pet surrenders over the holiday weekend. They said they took in an unprecedented 148 animals over three days. These included strays plus abandoned or surrendered cats and dogs.

Orange County Animal Services says it is currently caring for almost 400 animals here at the shelter,, with another 261 in foster homes.

See the shelter website for more information.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group