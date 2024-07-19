Adult and baby rescued after apartments catch fire in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Firefighters in Orlando responded to an apartment fire on Friday.

The fire was reported just after 10 a.m. at an apartment complex on South Semoran Boulevard.

Officials said at least two apartment units were involved in the fire.

Firefighters said an adult and a baby were rescued and treated at the scene, and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters said a dog died, and another dog and three birds were rescued from the fire.

It’s unclear what caused the fire.

