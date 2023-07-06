AdventHealth explores new construction projects at busy hospital

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

AdventHealth is mulling the idea of growing one of its active Central Florida hospital campuses.

The Altamonte Springs-based nonprofit health system is considering expanding its existing AdventHealth East Orlando emergency room and adding a parking garage to replace the property’s eastern surface parking lot, according to an application submitted to Orange County on June 30. The application does not include the size of those projects.

AdventHealth East Orlando currently has 295 beds and the emergency department is on the east side of the hospital’s main building. AdventHealth representatives were not immediately available for comment.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

May the 4th: Children at AdventHealth Orlando receive a Star Wars gift of hope (AdventHealth Orlando)

©2023 Cox Media Group